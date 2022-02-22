 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Expected Tonight into Wednesday Morning...

.Bitter cold wind chills are expected overnight due to the
combination of brisk northwest winds and very cold temperatures.
These bitter cold wind chills will continue into Wednesday
morning before improving.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Murray leads Hawkeyes to 86-60 victory over Michigan State

Iowa Michigan State Feb 22 2022

Iowa forward Keegan Murray shoots over Michigan State forward Malik Hall, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 28 points as No. 25 Iowa defeated Michigan State 86-60.

Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin brother, and Jordan Bohannon each had 11 as the Hawkeyes continued their February run. Iowa lost three of its last four games to end January, but is 5-1 since.

Keegan Murray, who entered fourth nationally in scoring at 23.4 points per game, was 10 of 15 from the field. It was his 19th game of 20 or more points this season.

It was the third consecutive win by Iowa over the struggling Spartans, who have dropped five of six overall.

