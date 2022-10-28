"Murder for Two" at the Rochester Civic Theatre

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Civic Theatre is putting on their production of the whodunit musical comedy "Murder for Two." Although the show was cast in late July, rehearsals didn't start until October 10th. That means that all the character work, choreography, staging, and set building was done in a little over two weeks. Actor Jeff Anderson said that the limited time frame wasn't the only challenge he faced.
“It’s really stretched me to have to develop so many different characters all for the same show and then to be able to switch in between them, even within the same song, is something that I’ve never tried before and probably will never try again," Anderson said.
If you'd like to see the show, the next performance is tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. at the Rochester Civic Theatre.