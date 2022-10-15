Mural in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park completes the last of three art projects

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester neighborhood is getting a new mural and it's the last of three projects aiming to bring art to the Med City.
The mural represents all things people spend time doing at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
It's part of the Minnesota Arts Board Grant which provides financial support to artists and organizations throughout the state. The grant ensures all Minnesotans have the opportunity to participate in the arts.
This is the third mural artist and designer, Cassandra Buck has created in Rochester neighborhoods.
With this project, she wants to bring art to places lacking creative inspiration.
"Caring about your surroundings and coming together as a community and creating art together is really important," she says.
She went to school in the area and says when she was growing up there wasn't as much community interaction in her neighborhood.
“It makes it such a more vibrant and happy place when we can have music, art, all the creative things, happening.”
Buck hopes to apply for the grant again next year and continue bringing her creativity to the Med City.
The other two murals can be found in Kutzy Park and Meadow Park.
The total cost for all three murals was $6,000 funded through the Minnesota Clean Water and Land Legacy Amendment.