Mural artist wanted for Zumbo Valley Health Center in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A regional artist is wanted to create an original mural on the side of a southwest Rochester business.
Zumbro Valley Health Center (ZVHC) and Threshold Arts are working together to create a large-scale mural on the east-facing exterior of ZVHC measuring 150’ wide and 19’ at its tallest height.
“Our team is working hard to open our new Northgate Clinic this fall. Through a generous donation, we are able to commission this mural which we hope brings joy and hope to the community” says Beth Krehbiel, Chief Executive Office at Zumbro Valley Health Center. “We are seeking proposals for a mural that represents our goal of Restoring Hope… One Life At A Time and provides passers-by with visuals that inspire them to pause and reflect in a positive manner.”
ZVHC says it is looking for the following qualities in the mural:
- Imagery represents hope, positivity, growth, resiliency, healing, wellness, and trust
- Soothing color palette (see attached brand colors for inspiration)
- Avoid the use of figures (people or animals)
- Avoid the use of text
The selected artist will work collaboratively with a team of ZVHC staff, Threshold Arts, and community stakeholders to create the final design. Threshold Arts says it will provide technical assistance throughout the process.
Applications require a brief artist’s biography, 3-5 examples of previous work, and a sketch and description of your proposed mural. Applications must be submitted using the simple form at thresholdartists.org/artist-opportunities.
The artist will be paid $12,500 for the mural, which must be completed by October 31.