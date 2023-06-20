Multiple drug charges filed after search at a Winneshiek County hotel

DECORAH, Iowa – Two people are in jail after a search at a Decorah hotel Monday.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it searched a vehicle and a hotel room around 3:30 pm and took two people into custody.
Celestina M. Gentry, 37 of Ogden, Utah, is being charged with B Felony Controlled Substance Violation - Methamphetamine, Aggravated Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana - 2nd Offense, 2 Counts of D Felony Failure to Affix Drug Stamp, Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a Suboxone - 1st Offense, and Serious Misdemeanor Theft.
Donald J. Mellott, 57 of Las Vegas, Nevada, is facing charges of B Felony Controlled Substance Violation - Methamphetamine, D Felony Possession of Marijuana - 3rd or Subsequent, D Felony Possession of Psilocybin - 3rd or Subsequent Offense, 2 Counts of D Felony Failure to Affix Drug Stamp, D Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, D Felony Used or Expired Drug Tax Stamp, Aggravated Misdemeanor Possession of Suboxone - 2nd Offense (Suboxone), and Serious Misdemeanor Theft.
The Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation with additional charges and arrests pending.