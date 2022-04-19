Multi-million dollar lab expansion underway at Mayo Clinic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is investing tens of millions of dollars in a major laboratory expansion project in Rochester.
Mayo Clinic says the project will increase laboratory space at its Superior Drive Support Center. The new laboratory space will house several clinical laboratories that reside in the Hilton Building. Mayo says relocation of these laboratories to Superior Drive Support Center will allow them to expand and take advantage of more modern facilities. The expansion will include:
New laboratory space for five clinical testing labs
New laboratory space for Mayo Clinic Biopharma Diagnostics
Expanded and updated cafeteria for laboratory staff
New laboratory support staff spaces at Superior Drive Support Center
"Laboratory diagnostics and interpretations are front and center when it comes to the patient journey," says William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. "The COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on the importance diagnostic testing plays within the overall health care system, and we are committed to expanding our testing to meet the needs of patients we serve at Mayo Clinic and through Mayo Clinic Laboratories."
Work on the expansion, which includes a $49 million investment in the laboratory, is already underway and is expected to continue through 2025.