Mug shot of Donald Trump during speedy booking at Atlanta jail shows scowling former president

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a brisk 20-minute booking that yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a U.S. ex-president.
He was released on $200,000 bond and headed back to the airport for his return flight home to New Jersey, flashing a thumbs-up through the window of his sport utility vehicle as his motorcade left. A booking photo released by authorities shot Trump, wearing a navy suit and red tie, angrily scowling at the camera, his brows furrowed as he stares into the lens
Unrepentant but subdued after the brief jail visit, he insisted as has repeatedly has that he “did nothing wrong” and called the case accusing him of subverting election results a “travesty of justice.”