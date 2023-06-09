Mpox is back in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The first cases of mpox in 2023 have been confirmed in Minnesota.
The disease, formerly known as monkeypox, was detected in two adults in Hennepin County. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says that's the first cases of mpox in the state since November 2022. Minnesota reported 234 cases of mpox in 2022.
MDH says the is primarily spread by prolonged close contact, typically skin-to-skin contact, with rash, scabs or body fluids containing the virus, such as that which occurs during sexual activity. Experts say two doses of vaccine can significantly decrease the chance of infection and prevent the risk of serious illness and those who are already fully vaccinated with two doses do not need to receive additional mpox vaccine.
“The JYNNEOS vaccine is an important tool to prevent mpox infection, particularly after receiving two doses, as recommended,” says Jayne Griffith, lead epidemiologist for surveillance at MDH. “Minnesota has an ample supply of the vaccine, and we encourage those at elevated risk to get both doses.”
People with mpox are sick for about two to four weeks and can spread the virus from the time shortly before symptoms start until their rash is completely healed, meaning until the scabs fall off and new skin appears. Most people with mpox get better without needing significant medical treatment, but sometimes mpox can cause scars from the sores, lead to pneumonia and, in rare cases, can be fatal. Some patients — including those with severe illness or those at risk for severe illness, such as those with immune compromising conditions — may benefit from antiviral treatment and should discuss their infection with their health care provider.
MDH says if you do develop symptoms of mpox, call your doctor, because early recognition testing and treatment can help prevent further transmission. While testing is widely available through health care providers, it is only recommended in situations where a person has symptoms. Mpox symptoms commonly include a rash that can look like pimples. They can appear anywhere on the body, often causing blisters on the genitals. The rash may look similar to rashes associated with syphilis or herpes, particularly when present in the genital area. Other symptoms of mpox can include fever, chills and headaches. Health officials advise talking to a health care provider if you have a new rash or other concerning symptoms.