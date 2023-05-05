MPCA suing gas station owners over leak

ELGIN, Minn. - More than a year after a fuel leak was discovered at a Cenex gas station, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is still cleaning up the mess.
Now the agency says the station owner needs to foot the bill for the state's efforts.
The MPCA has filed a lawsuit against owner Tejinder Singh and his company, Gurek Inc.
In a complaint submitted to the court, the MPCA says the owners displayed negligence when ignoring the safety system that detected the leak for over 40 days, even resetting the system to continue pumping gas.
By the time the leak was discovered last March, over 10,000 gallons of gas had spilled into the ground, contaminating the soil and drinking water of the city.
The MPCA was forced to remove 3,127 tons of soil and recover 4,500 gallons of fuel, an endeavor costing over $1.1 million
Agency spokesperson Darin Broton says that Gurek and Singh should pay for some of the clean up, if not all of it, and not leave taxpayers with the bill.
"At the end of the day, the court will be the one to decide how much of that $1.1 million [is paid by the defendants]," he said. "That is how much the state has spent in hiring contractors to remove the dirt and the tanks, hiring consultants to do the testing and the monitoring on site."
Those costs don't factor in work already done by MPCA employees, nor does it cover ongoing projects.
One such program involves replacing water lines that were contaminated with petroleum, something the MPCA says could be tricky to fix.
"Coincidentally, that water line runs under highway 42 in Elgin, which is the main artery in town," said Broton. "The state, as well as the city, are trying to find ways to replace that water line as efficiently and as effectively as possible with the hope of not having to tear up the state highway."
The agency says it could be years until cleanup efforts are finally complete.