MPCA suing gas station owners over leak

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact parts of southeast Minnesota through 845 PM CDT... At 715 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a scattered strong thunderstorms over southeast Dodge, northern Mower, and Olmsted counties, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Occasional to frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH