MPCA honors compliance work at wastewater treatment plants in SE Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is recognizing 75 wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) in southeastern Minnesota for outstanding permit compliance.
To be recognized, facilities had to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations, and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly and on time and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.
Among the southeastern Minnesota facilities being recognized are:
Blooming Prairie WWTP
Chatfield WWTP
Dexter WWTP
Freeborn WWTP
MNDOT Albert Lea Travel Information Ctr (Glenville)
Grand Meadow WWTP
Hartland WWTP
Hayfield WWTP
Hayward WWTP
Mabel WWTP
Oronoco Estates (Oronoco)
Ostrander WWTP
Rochester WWTP/Water Reclamation Plant
Stewartville WWTP
West Concord WWTP
Frontenac Heritage Acres 3rd Addition (Zumbrota)
Zumbrota WWTP