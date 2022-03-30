 Skip to main content
MPCA honors compliance work at wastewater treatment plants in SE Minnesota

  • Updated
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency MPCA

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is recognizing 75 wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) in southeastern Minnesota for outstanding permit compliance.

To be recognized, facilities had to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations, and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly and on time and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.

Among the southeastern Minnesota facilities being recognized are:

Blooming Prairie WWTP

Chatfield WWTP

Dexter WWTP

Freeborn WWTP

MNDOT Albert Lea Travel Information Ctr  (Glenville)

Grand Meadow WWTP

Hartland WWTP

Hayfield WWTP

Hayward WWTP

Mabel WWTP

Oronoco Estates (Oronoco)

Ostrander WWTP

Rochester WWTP/Water Reclamation Plant

Stewartville WWTP

West Concord WWTP

Frontenac Heritage Acres 3rd Addition (Zumbrota)

Zumbrota WWTP

