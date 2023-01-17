Mower County woman sentenced for meth in North Iowa

OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota woman caught with methamphetamine in Mitchell County has pleaded guilty.
Valerie Kaye King, 60 of Adams, MN, was pulled over in McIntire on March 18, 2022, for a driving violation. Mitchell County deputies say King did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of the vehicle found a total of 6.8 grams of meth in King’s purse.
According to court documents, King told the deputies she intended to sell half of the drug to a friend.
King pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and was sentenced Tuesday to three years of supervised probation. King must also complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment. She received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be wiped from her record if King successfully completes her sentence.