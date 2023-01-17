 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where
that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that
could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in
southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there
could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and southwest and central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.

&&

Mower County woman sentenced for meth in North Iowa

  • 0
Justice

OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota woman caught with methamphetamine in Mitchell County has pleaded guilty.

Valerie Kaye King, 60 of Adams, MN, was pulled over in McIntire on March 18, 2022, for a driving violation.  Mitchell County deputies say King did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of the vehicle found a total of 6.8 grams of meth in King’s purse.

According to court documents, King told the deputies she intended to sell half of the drug to a friend.

King pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and was sentenced Tuesday to three years of supervised probation.  King must also complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.  She received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be wiped from her record if King successfully completes her sentence.