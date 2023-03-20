Mower County woman pleads not guilty for violent attack on her boyfriend

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair is pleading not guilty.
Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, was arrested in February and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. She entered a not guilty plea Monday and is now set to stand trial beginning May 1.
Heitland is accused of assaulting her boyfriend as he was moving out of a home in the 200 block of Main Street South in Grand Meadow. The victim told investigators they were having an argument when Heitland threw a knife at him, which missed, threw a chair at him, which hit, and punched him in the face.
Court documents state the kitchen in the home was found in a “state of disarray” and had a large slash mark on a wall. Law enforcement says the victim suffered a broken nose.