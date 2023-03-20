 Skip to main content
Mower County woman pleads not guilty for violent attack on her boyfriend

Nikki Heitland

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair is pleading not guilty.

Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, was arrested in February and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm.  She entered a not guilty plea Monday and is now set to stand trial beginning May 1.

Heitland is accused of assaulting her boyfriend as he was moving out of a home in the 200 block of Main Street South in Grand Meadow.  The victim told investigators they were having an argument when Heitland threw a knife at him, which missed, threw a chair at him, which hit, and punched him in the face.

Court documents state the kitchen in the home was found in a “state of disarray” and had a large slash mark on a wall.  Law enforcement says the victim suffered a broken nose.

