Mower County woman pleads guilty to arson after a domestic dispute

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of burning down a shed and destroying a tractor is pleading guilty.
Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 55 of Grand Meadow, was arrested in November 2022 and charged with first-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault. Court documents state that after an argument with her husband over an alleged affair, Gregerson set fire to a shed.
Investigators say the flames heavily damaged the shed, destroyed a $32,000 compact tractor and a $200 go-kart, caused heat damage to a pickup truck, and melted some of the siding on the nearby home.
Gregerson has now pleaded guilty to first-degree arson. Her sentencing is set for July 27 in Mower County District Court.