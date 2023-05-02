 Skip to main content
Mower County woman pleads guilty to arson after a domestic dispute

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of burning down a shed and destroying a tractor is pleading guilty.

Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 55 of Grand Meadow, was arrested in November 2022 and charged with first-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault.  Court documents state that after an argument with her husband over an alleged affair, Gregerson set fire to a shed.

Investigators say the flames heavily damaged the shed, destroyed a $32,000 compact tractor and a $200 go-kart, caused heat damage to a pickup truck, and melted some of the siding on the nearby home.

Gregerson has now pleaded guilty to first-degree arson.  Her sentencing is set for July 27 in Mower County District Court.

