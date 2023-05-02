Mower County woman pleads guilty to arson after a domestic dispute

Weather Alert

...Near-Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon and Early Evening for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa, and in Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin... .Afternoon humidities are expected fall into the lower and mid-20s across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, and in Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin. In addition, there will be sustained northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph. While fuels are starting to green-up, there is still plenty of dead grasses around from last year's growing season to support fires which could potentially spread quickly if ignited. Due to these near-critical fire weather conditions, burning is not advised today. In addition, be careful of driving off-road vehicles in grassy areas and do not dispose of cigarettes out of vehicle windows.