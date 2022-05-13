Mower County United Way raises over $1.1 million

AUSTIN, Minn. - The United Way of Mower County says its annual Community Campaign has raised nearly $1.14 million for local non-profit groups.
“Every day, Mower County residents depend on United Way and our funded partners to break down barriers and create opportunities for those who need us most. Our mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities – by bringing people and resources together to build a strong, healthy, and safe home for all,” says Molly Lanke, Executive Director of UWMC. “United Way represents the ideal way to maximize charitable giving and community impact. Through sustainable programs and solutions that lift our neighbors in need, United Way delivers real results on bold goals and is truly making a difference thanks to the supporters who invest in this work.”
Donations from almost 2,500 individuals, businesses, foundations, and service groups will go to support 23 organizations providing 38 programs to all variety of Mower County residents.