Mower County student removed from school after threatening others Monday

ADAMS, Minn. – A student was taken into custody Monday for making threats at Southland High School.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the school in Adams on a report of a 16-year-old male student threatening to harm other students in shop class. When they arrived, deputies say they were told the student had threatened several others with a sharp object and made verbal threats to other students as well.
School staff said no one had been hurt and the student had been removed from class and kept apart from other students.
After their investigation, deputies say the male student was transported to a juvenile holding facility pending charges by the Mower County Attorney’s Office.