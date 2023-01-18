Mower County sheriff to return to work after investigation

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik has been cleared to return to work.
County Administrator Trish Harren says Sandvik was taken home on November 16, 2022, for a medical reason and the county began an investigation after a complaint about Sandvik allegedly showing up for work intoxicated.
Mower County says it hired the firm of Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney P.A. to look into the matter and their investigation is now complete. The county says nothing was found to “substantiate allegations of misconduct.”
The county says Sheriff Sandvik has received medical treatment and been cleared to return to work. Mower County says it “supports Sheriff Sandvik and his ongoing efforts to address this difficult but treatable medical condition.”