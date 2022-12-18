Mower County rollover injures one Saturday evening

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County rollover Saturday sent one person to the hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Allen James Iverson, 37 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 when he went off the road near mile marker 18 and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 pm and that portion of Highway 218 was snow and ice-covered.
The State Patrol says Iverson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this crash.