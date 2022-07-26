Mower County recognizes staff for its response efforts following Taopi tornado

TAPOI, Minn. - Tuesday marks 15 weeks since the tornado that ripped through the town of Taopi and now Mower County board is recognizing staff for its response efforts.
The county board recognized 16 county staff that were working that night and called in to respond to damage including control deputies, emergency dispatchers, and the public works department.
Two ‘Life-saving’ awards were also handed out for rescuing two people from a cement block wall that collapsed in a house.
Sheriff Sandvik says recovery efforts are all a work in progress.
“There's still a lot of reminders if you drive through the area, but it's a strong resilient community all who are devastatingly effected, and are doing remarkably well,” explains Sheriff.
There are still many buildings not yet rebuilt, Sheriff hopes people are able to get their properties back in line in the coming months.
“We're very fortunate here in Mower County we have a great community that helps each other - and really a great team at Mower County to help get by with these things,” he adds.
The Mower County emergency management team has begun working on recovery process.