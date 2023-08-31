 Skip to main content
Mower County Opioid Committee holds overdose awareness event

A new opioid committee in Mower County put on its first event today to help raise awareness about opioid overdoses. How the event is encouraging people to talk about the growing problem

The new Mower County Opioid Committee put on its first event today for international overdose awareness day.

The committee formed about a few months ago formed to promote treatment options and offer educational resources about opioid addiction throughout the county.

Funding from the state's opioid settlement allowed this group to assemble and host events like this to provide community resources for those seeing drug recovery. Attendees listened and talked to speakers sharing their recovery journey and honored those who passed away to overdosing.  

​The committee is planning another event in September for national recovery month. 

