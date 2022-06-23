Mower County mother pleads not guilty to causing her infant son's death

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of killing her child is pleading not guilty.
Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25 of Glenville, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, child endangerment, permitting a child to ingest drugs, and fifth-degree drug possession. Investigators say Pater on December 13, 2021, was sleeping on the couch with her two-month-old son and wound up suffocating him. Court documents state methamphetamine was also found in the baby’s system, though it is not clear if the drug contributed to the child’s death.
Pater is now set to stand trial beginning November 13 in Mower County District Court.