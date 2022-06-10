 Skip to main content
Mower County meth sale sends Freeborn County man to prison

Derek Olson

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a confidential informant is sending a Freeborn County man to prison.

Derek Lee Olson, 33 of Hartland, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 58 days already served.

Olson was arrested in April and charged with first-degree sale of drugs. The Austin Police Department says Olson met with a confidential informant in December 2021 in Austin and sold the informant nearly 28 grams of methamphetamine.

