Mower County making headway on backlogged court cases

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Mower County Board of Commissioners received an update from the Court Administration on Tuesday regarding the county's efforts to catch up on backlogged court cases.
Court Administrator Kristine Bartness said the county has three month goals to reduce cases that stacked up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bartness said the county's goal from March to June was to hear 43 court cases and surpassed the goal by 19 cases.
The county has utilized Zoom heavily for civil, family and probate cases, which has helped with the court's efficiency, according to Bartness.
"We are having certain cases continue to be heard by Zoom. Those are mostly civil family or probate cases. Criminal cases we are starting to hear in person again, that just started this week, the 6, so we are getting back into the groove of things and getting things on the calendar and having much busier days," Bartness said.
Bartness said some cases will continue to be conducted over Zoom.
"The civil, family, probate cases, majority of those will continue by Zoom. It is beneficial as a cost savings for many different ways in that area the criminal cases they want those to be in person. So, the majority of our criminal cases will be held in person. Some of the lower level cases like arraignments for misdemeanors, petty misdemeanors, first appearances, things of that nature will continue by Zoom but the majority of cases will be in person," Bartness said.
Bartness said the county will continue to reduce its backlogged court case load until June of 2023.