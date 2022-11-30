Mower County issues official statement on conduct of Sheriff Sandvik

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County has issued an official statement on questions about the conduct of Sheriff Steve Sandvik.
Mower County Administrator Trish Harren says a complaint was filed that accused Sheriff Sandvik of showing up for work intoxicated on November 16. Harren said Sandvik was taken home that day by Chief Deputy Mark May for a medical reason.
Harren has now issued the following statement on the matter:
“On November 17, 2022, this office was advised of a concern regarding the conduct of Sheriff Steve Sandvik that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. On Friday, November 18th, the County retained outside counsel to follow up on the report and provide legal advice to the County.”
“Sheriff Sandvik is an elected official and not subject to employment policies. As an elected official he takes an oath to uphold the constitution and to abide by the law. He answers to the voters every four years at election time. He was re-elected on November 8th and will start his second term in office in January.”
“Elected officials don’t have regularly scheduled work hours, accrue time off or sick leave. They are not eligible for FMLA or other protected leaves. Decisions related to time away from work are made independently by the elected official.”
“Sheriff Sandvik has advised this office that he is choosing to reduce work commitments to address a HIPPA protected medical issue. He continues to have communication with Sheriff’s Office leadership and remains apprised of operations. He is in communication with the County Board and this office.”
“There are no criminal or civil charges pending nor are there any anticipated.”