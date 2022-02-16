Mower County hails progress on septic system improvements

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County says an initiative launched two years ago is helping protect local waterways and underground drinking water sources.
The Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems (SSTS) initiative began in January 2020 with the goal of completing the first phase of Mower County’s long-running effort to achieve countywide compliance with septic safety guidelines.
Mower County Environmental Services says it issued 128 permits for new SSTS in 2021, bringing 112 of those properties into compliance. That follows 128 new SSTA in 2020. Mower County says the townships with the most septics installed in 2021 were Austin (10); Adams (nine); Racine (nine); and LeRoy (eight). About 62 percent of the new systems in 2021 were built in the Cedar River watershed (western half of Mower), with the other 38 percent in the Root River and Upper Iowa watersheds of the county’s eastern half.
“Human health and the environment are threatened by poorly functioning septic systems,” says Angela Lipelt, Mower County’s environmental services supervisors. “All our efforts at the county are aimed at more easily finding and fixing septic systems that likely are not removing pathogens, nutrients and other chemicals from wastewater before it enters our groundwater, lakes and streams.”
Lipelt says about 18 septic systems with permits issued in 2021 can move to construction in 2022. A few projects also began construction but weren’t completed before the year’s end.