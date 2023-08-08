Mower County Free Fair brings old and new attractions

AUSTIN, Minn. - Tuesday marked the first day of the Mower County Fair.
Guests were streaming into the fairgrounds since the gates opened early in the morning. Many wanted to check out some of the new exhibits the fair has to offer.
One highlight this year is the Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show. Fairgoers can see life-like dinosaurs in action and even interact with the dinos throughout the show.
Another new attraction is the Thorni Ridge exotic petting zoo. Besides the usual animals, you can visit the kangaroo exhibit and ride on a camel.
Jimmy Dean, the master of ceremonies at the fair square, says the live acts are also something to keep your eye out for.
"Brad Boice, which is always a favorite, he's starting tonight off," he said. "We've got some local entertainment. 507 [Country], Matt Mueller, [Denny Charnecki & the] DC Drifters. Robbie Vee, he's coming in."
Though the fair has plenty of new and exciting attractions to see, one staple of the fairgrounds will be closing up shop.
Herb's and Murl's, a popular food stand at the fair, will be shutting down after this year's fair.
The food stand opened for business 69 years ago as a popcorn vendor by Herb and Murl Loecher. The stand became famous over the years for its burgers and Wonder Bars.
Barb Granholm, the current owner and daughter of the original owners, says age is a big factor in the shop closing.
"It's time," she said. "My kids are two empty nesters, one with two boys. They're in sports and everything. It's gotten too busy. It's time to relax hard."
The Mower County Fair runs until Sunday, August 13th. The gates will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., though the fair will close on Sunday at 6 p.m.