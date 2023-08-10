Mower County farmers still hit hard by drought

AUSTIN, Minn. - Farmers gathered on the Merten family farm Thursday to learn more about conservation efforts they can use for animal habitats on their land.
Though the dry weather may help the quail and pheasant populations, it's not going to help their crop yield.
Parts of Mower County have been under an extreme drought since July 18th. The National Weather Service has reported only eight inches of precipitation since soybean crops were planted at the start of May.
According to Pioneer Hi-Bred, soybeans need 20-26 inches of rain during the harvest season.
Tom Merten, a farmer and minor partner of M J Merten Partnership, says he's hoping some of his crops can bounce back with a bit of help.
"Corn has definitely taken a hit already," he said. "It's really tough to estimate numbers on that yet. I think soybeans still have a chance if we catch one of those rainfalls that come in the next week or so."
For farmers with land in the Conservation Reserve Program, the extreme drought will make it easier to get a permit for grazing and haying on those lands.