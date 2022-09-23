 Skip to main content
Mower County duo enter different pleas to drug charges

AUSTIN, Minn. - Two people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Mower County have now entered different pleas.

Brittany Nichole Brown, 35 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession.  Shane Thomas Rose, 45 of Brownsdale, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sale of drugs, second-degree drug possession, and fourth-degree DWI.

Brown is due to be sentenced on November 10.  Rose is scheduled to stand trial starting February 27, 2023.

The Austin Police Department says it stopped a vehicle with Rose and Brown in it on April 28.  Officers say Rose appeared to be under the influence and was placed in a squad car.  Court documents state a search of the vehicle found a digital scale, a meth pipe, dozens of small plastic baggies, and 27.82 grams of methamphetamine.

