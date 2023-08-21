Mower County Attorney to appeal judge's dismissal of guilty verdicts against predatory offender

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Mower County Attorney’s Office is appealing a judge’s decision to throw out two guilty verdicts against an Albert Lea man.
Terry Izeal Heggs was charged in November 2022 with Predatory Offender Failure to Register – Subsequent Offense, Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, Domestic Assault, and Interfere with an Emergency Call.
Heggs was arrested after Austin police were called to the Wing Bazaar restaurant at 3401 West Oakland Avenue. A 911 operator said they got a call from the restaurant and could hear arguing and a female yelling before the call was disconnected. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Heggs in boxer shorts and covered in flour, and the victim covered in flour with a bloody lip and blood on her sweatshirt. Police say the victim’s phone was found in pieces at the front of the restaurant.
The Mower County Attorney’s Office says Heggs is required to register as a predatory offender due to a 2011 conviction in Olmsted County for Criminal Sexual Conduct and had previously been convicted twice in Olmsted County of failing to register.
Mower County District Court Judge Jeffrey Kritzer dismissed the charges of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order and Interfere with Emergency Call and the jury then found Heggs guilty of Domestic Assault and Failure to Register. The County Attorney’s Office says Judge Kritzer dismissed those two jury convictions on August 11.
Heggs remains in the Mower County jail for sentencing on a separate conviction of Predatory Offender Failure to Register and Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. He still has two cases for 3rd Degree Drug Sales, a case of Drive-by Shooting and Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and another Predatory Offender Failure to Register case still pending in Mower County.
The County Attorney’s Office says appealing the judge’s dismissal could take eight to ten months.