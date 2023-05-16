Motorcyclist crashes to avoid a deer in Olmsted County

DOVER, Minn. – Avoiding a deer sent a motorcyclist to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Paul Wegman, 29 of Dover, was riding a 2002 Buell Blast motorcycle west on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. A deer ran across the road near mile marker 231 at around 5:45 pm. The State Patrol says Wegman laid down the bike to avoid the deer and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Wegman was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. The State Patrol says Wegman was wearing a helmet.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Dover Fire Department, and Eyota Ambulance assisted with this accident.