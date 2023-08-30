Motorcycle/truck collision kills one in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Webster County.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened Tuesday, just after 4:30 pm. Daniel Lundberg, 57 of Lehigh, was driving a box truck south on Johnson Avenue while Daniel Brown, 74 of Webster City, was riding a motorcycle east on Highway 20.
The State Patrol says Lundberg failed to yield the right of way and Brown slammed into the side of the truck, was thrown from his bike, and was declared dead at the scene. Lundberg was not injured.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Moorland Fire Department, Fort Dodge Fire Department, Webster County Medical Examiner, and Iowa Department of Transportation assisted with this fatal collision.