Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty.
Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
Doherty reportedly said he was driving so fast due to the heat and said he couldn’t hear the officer’s commands due to wearing earbuds.
He was charged with obstructing the legal process, reckless driving, and driving after revocation. Doherty pleaded guilty Wednesday to reckless driving and was sentenced to seven days in the Olmsted County Jail.