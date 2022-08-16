Motorcycle safety reminders following recent fatal motorcycle involved crashes

KIMT News 3 - With recent fatal motorcycle involved crashes, Minnesota Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers and bikers to be alert.
DPS Office of Traffic Safety's motorcycle safety coordinator, Jay Bock says motorcycle fatalities in Minnesota also been trending up in recent years.
Helmets are the number one protective gear a motorcyclist can wear, Bock encourages riders to wear protective jackets and pants too.
If you're a rider, he says be prepared for your ride by wearing your protective gear and be alert of surroundings.
Drivers should also be alert of cyclists at all times and don't drive distracted.
“Since we are harder to see we are smaller, if you take your eyes off the road for just that instant, than a motorcycle can be there and appear very quickly,” explains Bock.
He says it's never a bad idea to practice your riding skills.
“Take courses to improve your skillset. A lot of the crashes… approximately half of them are happening with a single motorcyclist on the corner,” he adds.
If interested in sharpening your skills, you can view some of the courses the Minnesota DPS has to offer here. View Iowa biker resources here.