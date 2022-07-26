Motorcycle rider killed in Freeborn County

MYRTLE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing Monday in Freeborn County.
The Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted about a motorcycle accident around 6:09 pm. The caller said it happened at 145th Street and 890th Avenue and the rider appeared to be dead. London first responders were first on the scene and confirmed the rider, Larry Kenneth Helgeson, 71 of Rose Creek, was deceased.
The Sheriff’s Office says it seems Helgeson was riding a black 1993 Honda motorcycle east on 145th Street and was going too fast for the turn to go south on 890th Avenue. Investigators say Helgeson apparently hit the brakes hard before entering the curve, crossed over the westbound lane, and hit the east shoulder where he was thrown from the motorcycle.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle was found in the ditch on the east side of the curve to 890th Avenue and Helgeson was found just east of that. Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet and suffered major head trauma.
This crash is still under investigation.