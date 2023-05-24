Motorcycle rider crashes in Rochester Wednesday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash Wednesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:43 am on southbound Highway 52. Rhonda Lynn Lawstuen, 51 of Stewartville, was riding near mile marker 53 when she laid down her bike.
The State Patrol says Lawstuen was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The crash report states Lawstuen was not wearing a helmet.
Rochester police and fire and Mayo EMS assisted with this crash.