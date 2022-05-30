OLMSTED CO., Minn - A crash on Interstate 90 this Memorial Day sends one person to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the injured person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist crashed on Highway 63 at the I-90 West exit.
Motorcycle crash sends one person to hospital in Olmsted Co.
Amy Fleming
She is the News Content Manager and anchors “First at 4,” 5 p.m. and does health news at 10 p.m.
