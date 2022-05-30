 Skip to main content
Motorcycle crash sends one person to hospital in Olmsted Co.

Motorcycle crash on I90 in Olmsted County

OLMSTED CO., Minn - A crash on Interstate 90 this Memorial Day sends one person to the hospital.  According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the injured person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.  The State Patrol says the motorcyclist crashed on Highway 63 at the I-90 West exit.  

