Motorcycle crash near Rockwell sends rider to the hospital

ROCKWELL, Iowa – One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Cerro Gordo County.
The Sheriff’s Office says Michaela Hansen, 28 of Rockwell, was riding east on 150th Street, lost control of the motorcycle just west of Warbler Avenue, went off the road, and ended up in the south ditch. The crash happened around 3:52 pm.
Hansen was taken by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. The Sheriff’s Office says Hansen was wearing a helmet.
The Mason City Fire Department and Dougherty Fire Department assisted with this accident.