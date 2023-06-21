Motorcycle crash injures rider in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A rider is hurt in a Wednesday morning motorcycle crash in Cerro Gordo County.
The Sheriff’s Office says it got a call around 7:06 am about a single-vehicle accident on Highway 122 just east of Lark Avenue. Deputies say Mark Steenhard, 62 of Garner, left the frontage road by North Iowa Golf and crossed over Highway 122, intending to make a left-hand turn into the eastbound lane.
At the same time, an eastbound vehicle changed lanes and Steenhard lost control, laying the motorcycle on its side.
Steenhard was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Mason City Fire Medics for treatment of what are described as minor injuries.