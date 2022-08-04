Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
The State Patrol says Sigurdson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Sigurdson was wearing a helmet.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office as well as St. Charles police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.