Motorcycle collision with pickup kills one person in Allamakee County

WAUKON, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with a pickup truck in Allamakee County.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened on Highway Iowa 76 around 6:49 pm Wednesday. Cody Gene Bauer, 32 of Dubuque, was northbound in a pickup when he left the road to make a u-turn at Sandhill Road and head south. Kerry Gene Nuehring, 60 of Waukon, was riding a northbound motorcycle when he struck the trailer of the pickup.
The State Patrol says Neuhring was thrown from his cycle and pronounced dead at the scene. This collision remains under investigation.
The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Waukon police and fire, Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance, and Danny Mac’s Towing assisted at the scene.