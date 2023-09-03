Motorcycle catches fire in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after a motorcycle caught fire early Sunday.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue says it was called to 800 S. Fourth Avenue around 3:37 am and arrived to find a motorcycle fully on fire and the flames threatening another nearby vehicle.
The fire was put out with damage to the motorcycle estimated at $3,635 and minor damage to the other vehicle.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Albert Lea Fire Rescue and the Albert Lea Police Department. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’ office has also been contacted.