Mother's Day sale held at 125 LIVE

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a Mother's Day sale held today at 125 LIVE. Quilts and potteries were available as part of this sale. The quilts were made by 125 LIVE's in-house quilting club, 125 Castle Quilters, and the potteries came from various artists working in their in-house studio. Funds raised from this event will be used to help support 125 LIVE and buy supplies for the in-house studio and the quilting club. Mary Hanson, the coordinator for 125 Castle Quilters, said it's important for people to appreciate their mothers.
“As we get older, we look back and we see that-where our mothers helped us along the way to become the person we are today…so I think we should show them our appreciation by a little special gift whether it be flowers, candy, or one our handmade-one of our handmade items that we make here at 125," Hanson said.
There will also be a Father's Day and Fourth of July sale at 125 LIVE on June 12th. That sale will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the lobby of 125 LIVE.