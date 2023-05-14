Mother's Day keeps Rochester flower shop busy

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mother's Day has kept a local flower shop pretty busy today. Mike Zander, the owner of Carousel Floral Gifts & Garden, said this Mother's Day was roughly as busy as last year's. He said the whole week has been good for the business. Fresh-cut flowers, like roses and tulips, have been pretty popular. They've also sold quite a few balloons, lots of chocolates, and plenty of pottery. He said it's important for us to appreciate our mothers.
“Our mothers have done everything for us throughout the years. They raised us. No matter what happens, they love us. They’re very supportive. They keep us happy. They dry our tears when we’re sad. It all started with them, an-and we love our mothers until they’re with us no longer," Zander said.
He also said that Memorial Day is another holiday that's very good for the business. A lot of customers have the store decorate gravesites on that day.