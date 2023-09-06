Mother sentenced for serious injury to Charles City infant

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One guilty plea has been entered over a Floyd County baby that suffered severe injuries.
Madison Marie Geerts, 20 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to child endangerment causing bodily injury. Geerts has been sentenced to five years of probation.
Geerts and Ezekiel Isaac Larson, 23 of Charles City, were both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury after their then-four-month-old son suffered a severe head injury on September 6, 2022. Investigators say Larson was the only person taking care of the boy when he was hurt and Geerts knew the child was badly injured but didn’t get any medical attention for him until four days later.
Court documents state the baby had been vomiting and was neither eating nor sleeping during those four days.
Larson has pleaded not guilty but a plea hearing for him is set for September 18.