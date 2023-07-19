Mother pleads guilty for baby's death in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A plea deal is struck over the death of a baby in Mower County.
Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 26 of St. Paul, has entered a guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter. Charges of child endangerment, allowing a child to be exposed to methamphetamine, and fifth-degree drug possession will likely be dismissed when Pater is sentenced on October 25.
According to court documents, the Austin Police Department says it was called to a home in the 400 block of 27th Street SW on December 13, 2021, and found a two-month-old boy with no pulse. Investigators say Pater was sleeping on the couch with her baby and wound up suffocating him.
Law enforcement says methamphetamine was also found in the child’s system, though it is not clear if the drug contributed to his death.