Mother charged with manslaughter for death of baby in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been arrested for the death of her child in Mower County.
Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, child endangerment, permitting a child to ingest drugs, and fifth-degree drug possession. She’s being held in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.
The Austin Police Department says it was called to a home in the 400 block of 27th Street SW on December 13, 2021. Officers found a two-month old boy with no pulse. Court documents state the baby was taken to the hospital, where he died on December 17, 2021. The medical examiner said the baby was suffocated when he was laid on while sleeping with an adult. A toxicology report also found methamphetamine in the baby’s system, though court documents state it is not clear if meth contributed to the baby’s death.
Investigators say Pater admitted that she had started using meth again, including the day before her son’s death, and that she had gone to sleep with him on the couch the day of his death. A witness who had been staying at Pater’s home told police she came into the room and found Pater and the baby on the couch, and the baby was purple and blue. The witness says she took the baby and ran to the apartment next door, where the witness attempted mouth-to-mouth on the baby until police arrived.