Mortgage rates continuing to increase

KIMT NEWS 3.- Mortgage rates reached a 12 year high this week. According to the mortgage loan company Freddie Mac, they're now up five percent from last week.
So far this week, the average fixed rate is 5.11 percent.
The last time it was this high was April 2010 when the fixed rate was 5.21 percent. Home prices hit an all time record in February and sales on homes dropped by 2.7 percent last month. According to The Mortgage Reports inflation and planned hikes from the federal reserve are causing mortgage rates to rise.
"I'm not really worried about it. The price of everything is increasing as the price of everything goes up. It's just kind of to be expected," says homeowner Hayley Bowe. "We're kind of stuck in our home now just because the market is so hot and mortgage rates are going up. So we feel like we have to stay where we are now in order to provide for our family."
The cost of a home is 40 percent higher than last year. Last year at this time, the average mortgage rate was only 2.97 percent.