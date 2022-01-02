Morning fire destroys garage in Northeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A house in Northeast Rochester is left without a garage after a fire fully engulfed it.
According to the Rochester Fire Department, the fire occurred around 2:30am Sunday. Acting battalion chief John Busch says flames burned the garage located off of the corner of 3rd St NE and 11th Ave NE.
Two cars in front of the garage also caught fire. Another nearby house was exposed but has no damage.
"I was just sitting back in the bedroom and heard a couple of explosions and happen to look out the window after the second one," says Jacob Mueller.
Mueller is a neighbor who lives across the street from the destroyed garage. After the second explosion, he saw a giant fireball across from his house.
"I was kind of nervous. I'm not a first responder or anything but I yelled across the street to the neighbor to check to see if everyone was ok."
Several people were in the home at the time of the fire but were unharmed. One firefighter sustained minor injuries while putting out the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.