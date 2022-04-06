More than $75 million in energy assistance available to low-income Minnesotans

OLMSTED CO., Minn. - If you're looking to save on your energy bills the deadline to apply for weatherization assistance through Minnesota Department of Commerce is approaching.
The department says $76 million is being provided to low-income Minnesotans looking to weatherize their homes.
Weatherization works closely with the Energy Assistance Program to help permanently reduce the energy bills for households according to the department.
If you're interested you can qualify for up to $3,000 in assistance for past due energy bills.
Assistant commissioner Katherine Blauvelt explained, "No one should ever have to choose between paying their energy bill or buying their groceries or prescription medications. We have funding from the federal government thanks to the American Rescue Plan so we have plenty of funding available for Minnesotans and it only takes a moment to check. One in four Minnesotans qualify for energy assistance today."
If you're interested you have until May 31 to apply. You can find an application by clicking here.
Blauvelt added, "You can be a family of four and make almost $68,000 and qualify for this help. It only takes a moment to check."
The department says nearly 100,000 Minnesotans have already been helped including several thousand families in Olmsted County.