More than $60 million in federal funds to go towards repairing Minnesota's bridges

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Driving on Minnesota roads and bridges will soon be safer for us all as the state is announcing a major and critical investment made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
With an estimated 661 bridges in poor conditions across the state of Minnesota - Governor Tim Walz, U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith along with MnDOT'S commissioner are working to ensure we can all drive safely.
With the tragedy of the I-35W bridge collapse over the Mississippi in 2007 that left 13 people dead still in the minds of state leaders - it's one nobody wants to have repeated.
Sen. Tina Smith said, "I worked with Mayor Rybak when the 35W bridge fell into the Mississippi river and they lost their lives. We know how vital this is."
In an effort to ensure history doesn't repeat itself $60.4 million in funding is being provided for Minnesota's infrastructure as part of the largest bridge improvement program.
It's being made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act which is part of a more than $302 million package over five years working to address Minnesota's bridge improvement needs.
Gov. Tim Walz said "One of the basic functions of government is infrastructure and this congress and this president delivered on a package that's going to so positively impact Minnesota. The job creation will be one thing, the improved infrastructure will be another, but also the investment we make and leave to our children. We have a responsibility. We are behind on infrastructure. This package coupled with state bonding bills will make a huge difference."
Minnesota Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher does say final decisions on where the money still need to be made.