 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Continues through Early Saturday Morning...

.Moderate to heavy snow will continue in central and southern
Iowa through the late evening hours. Widespread amounts of 6 to 10
inches of snow are expected across most of the area. The far
south and southwest may see slightly less snow due to the warmer
air that held on there earlier in the afternoon. Winds will
increase to 15 to 30 mph with gusts over 35 mph until sunrise.
The winds combined with the snow will result in one half mile or
less visibility at times with pockets of blowing and drifting snow
in both urban and rural areas. Travel will remain poor through at
least mid-morning Saturday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches
with the heavier totals over central to northwest Iowa. Lighter
amounts in the northeast.

* WHERE...Central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow later
today and tonight could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

More than $60 million in federal funds to go towards repairing Minnesota's bridges

  • Updated
  • 0

Driving on Minnesota roads and bridges will soon be safer.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Driving on Minnesota roads and bridges will soon be safer for us all as the state is announcing a major and critical investment made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

With an estimated 661 bridges in poor conditions across the state of Minnesota - Governor Tim Walz, U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith along with MnDOT'S commissioner are working to ensure we can all drive safely.

With the tragedy of the I-35W bridge collapse over the Mississippi in 2007 that left 13 people dead still in the minds of state leaders - it's one nobody wants to have repeated.

Sen. Tina Smith said, "I worked with Mayor Rybak when the 35W bridge fell into the Mississippi river and they lost their lives. We know how vital this is."

In an effort to ensure history doesn't repeat itself $60.4 million in funding is being provided for Minnesota's infrastructure as part of the largest bridge improvement program.

It's being made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act which is part of a more than $302 million package over five years working to address Minnesota's bridge improvement needs.

Gov. Tim Walz said "One of the basic functions of government is infrastructure and this congress and this president delivered on a package that's going to so positively impact Minnesota. The job creation will be one thing, the improved infrastructure will be another, but also the investment we make and leave to our children. We have a responsibility. We are behind on infrastructure. This package coupled with state bonding bills will make a huge difference."

Minnesota Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher does say final decisions on where the money still need to be made.

Recommended for you