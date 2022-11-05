More than 200,000 meals packed at Bethel Lutheran Church

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Four congregations gathered at Bethel Lutheran Church today to support individuals who are dealing with food insecurity. Roughly 450 volunteers packaged over 200,000 meals. Half of the food was handed over to the non-profit Food for Kidz for international distribution. The other half will be donated to Rochester's Channel One Regional Food Bank. Bethel Lutheran Church congregation member Bruce Gudlin said he wants to pay it forward.
“I’ve been very blessed through my life..got good health and good employment, and so I haven’t found myself in a position where I’ve been food insecure, but I think with great success comes great responsibility, so I wanna use my time and talent and treasure to help others… hopefully give them a step up, and hopefully they’ll find themselves in my position someday and have an opportunity to give back as well," Gudlin said.
Once the packaging was over and done with, the volunteers gave Food for Kidz their portion of the food. Channel One Regional Food Bank will grab their meals on Monday.